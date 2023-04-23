H D Kumaraswamy's condition stable, recovering 

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy is medically stable and recuperating after he was admitted to Manipal hospital on Saturday due to a fever.
A statement by Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road noted that he exhibited symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness and is under the supervision of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. The statement noted that all the relevant medical tests and treatments are being carried out. He is medically stable and is recuperating, it read.
According to a statement by JD(S), the continuous campaigning in the heat had affected his health. He would resume campaigning once his doctors gave the all-clear, the statement read.
