H D Revanna raises issue of coconut growers in Assembly

JD(S) leader H D Revanna came to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday holding dried coconuts (copra). That was his way of seeking a debate on the crisis being faced by coconut growers.

"With folded hands, I seek a discussion," Revanna said, holding the copra balls in his hands. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quipped, "You're supposed to have lemons. Why do you have copra?" This was a jibe at Revanna's superstition attached to lemons.

Also Read | Karnataka government puts gomala land grant to RSS-linked body on hold

CM to HDK: Have you joined BJP?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wondered if JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy had struck a deal with the BJP. "Have you joined them (BJP)?" Siddaramaiah asked Kumaraswamy during a debate in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy said he rejected an offer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. "If I had taken that offer, I'd have been CM for five years," he said. "I need to make decisions for my (political) survival. Whatever it is, I'll do it openly," he added.