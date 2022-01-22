Habeas corpus plea seeking child custody: HC imposes cost on petitioner

The High Court of Karnataka has imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on a petitioner for filing a habeas corpus petition seeking direction to the police for the production of his two-year-old daughter from the custody of her mother.

The petitioner submitted that his wife took away their baby girl from his custody on October 5, 2021, and since then he was not allowed to see the child. The bench noted that the petitioner could have filed a petition seeking custody of the child before the family court.

"Because it is a habeas corpus writ petition and the personal liberty of a citizen is involved, this court being the Constitutional court has to reach out to the rescue of those innocent people. We are giving top priority to those cases. We are putting pressure on the police to investigate and secure and release these persons. But we find from our experience that in most of the cases, there is no cause much less sufficient cause for the parties to approach this court," a division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa said.

The court said it was an abuse of the process of law and unnecessary waste of precious judicial time. "Thereby, the petitioner, instead of approaching the proper and appropriate court for custody of his minor child, has misused the state machinery as well as approached this court knowing well that his daughter is safe, hale and healthy with his wife. It is nothing but the abuse of the judicial process. Thereby, the petitioner is not entitled to the relief sought in the petition and the writ petition in form of habeas corpus is liable to be dismissed with costs," the bench said.

The petitioner has been directed to pay the cost amount to the Police Welfare Fund. The bench also directed the Registrar Judicial to send the copy of the order to the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner to recover the amount from the petitioner as arrears of land revenue, in case, he fails to deposit within the time stipulated.

