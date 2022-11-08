'Half-learned man': Karnataka CM Bommai slams Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi over 'Hindu' remark

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi's statement on the word 'Hindu' saying that it has hurt the sentiments of people of this country.

"Jarkiholi is a half-learned man with little in-depth knowledge," Bommai said speaking to media persons in Mangaluru.

“The Congress is engaged in appeasement policy just for the sake of votes and making such half-baked statements without any in-depth study. They are under the wrong impression of getting the minority votes through such statements. Through such statements Congress leaders are trying to disturb the foundation of belief of every Indian. Creating problems within any country amounts to the act of 'anti-nationalism'. Everyone must condemn such acts."

The Chief Minister questioned the silence of former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah towards Jarkiholi's statement. "Is their silence an indirect support for Jarikiholi's statements?" he asked.

Bommai said Jarkiholi was still defending his statement and that the Congress must offer an apology for such a heinous statement. "If it fails to do so, that party will lose whatever little identity they have in the country. People in the state should unitedly condemn it. Jarkiholi’s statement was not only prejudiced but planned," he said.

Reacting to MP D K Suresh's statement on the harassment by CBI, he asked why must Suresh get scared if he has not made a mistake.