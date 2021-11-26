Hamsalekha appears before police in defamation case

Well-known composer and music director Hamsalekha on Thursday appeared before the Basavanagudi police in a case registered against him for allegedly insulting Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami.

Police had registered a case, following a complaint by Pavan Kumar Sharma of Vipra Yuva Vedike that Hamsalekha had made a derogatory comment against the seer during an event in Mysuru.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the station. As soon as Hamsalekha's car arrived, two groups, one supporting his statement and the other opposing it, started raising slogans against each other. Police intervened to pacify the groups.

Hamsalekha came to the station and answered the questions posed by the police. Actor Chetan was with the music director.

Hindutva groups which had gathered in front of the station raised black flags as a mark of protest. Police had placed barricades to control the crowds at the station.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: