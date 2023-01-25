Hang me if proven guilty: Sudhakar on graft charges in handling Covid

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar asserted on Wednesday that he was ready for any investigation into allegations of corruption during the Covid pandemic.

He threw a challenge to his opponents, saying he was ready to be hanged in public if the charges were proven.

"It's been three years since the pandemic broke out. I am ready to provide accounts, along with documents of proof, for every paisa spent towards Covid management in the health department," the minister said.

"Congress leaders walked out, when I answered all questions on the floor of the House. No irregularities have taken place, we are even ready to release a White Paper," Sudhakar said.

"My charges against Siddaramaiah, of irregularities to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore during his tenure as CM from 2013-18, were based on the CAG report. Let the media people read it and convey the truth to the people," he said.

"The former CM is criticising me for political reasons. But he knows the circumstances under which I quit Congress and joined BJP. I was frustrated with the Congress' unholy alliance with the JD(S). Did Siddaramaiah also not quit JD(S) and join Congress to be CM?," the minister said.