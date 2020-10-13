Happy with social welfare portfolio, says B Sriramulu after ‘truce’ talks

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeared to have brokered peace between his Cabinet colleagues B Sriramulu and K Sudhakar after it was widely reported that the rift between the two widened following a reshuffle of portfolios.

Sriramulu was said to be sulking after he was divested of the health portfolio that was given to Sudhakar, who already had the charge of medical education. Sriramulu was appointed as the social welfare minister.

Both Sriramulu and Sudhakar met Yediyurappa and a photo op followed.

“After our party came to power, I asked for the social welfare portfolio. But, I was made the health minister because I had done well in this portfolio in 2008,” Sriramulu told reporters.

“But now, the CM wants to help the SC/STs and the poor. So, very happily, I’m accepting the social welfare portfolio without any disgruntlement as being shown in the media,” he said.

Referring to Sudhakar as “brother” and “friend”, Sriramulu said: “He’s a doctor. The CM’s idea of making him minister for health and medical education was to usher in some reforms.”

Sriramulu downplayed the change in the portfolio and said it did not reflect poorly on his performance. “When Sudhakar started looking after Bengaluru, there were 1,000 daily (Covid-19) cases. It has touched nearly 5,000 today. That doesn’t mean he failed. We’re all collectively trying to control the pandemic. When cases rose, we took precautionary measures - beds, oxygen, medicines and other necessary procurement. All of us, including the CM, worked beyond our strengths,” he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Merging health and medical education departments was needed, Sriramulu said. “If they’re together, working will be easy and decision-making is simple. Otherwise, there will be issues with doctors, nurses and pay scales,” he said, adding that both Sudhakar and he were discussing this for months on end.

Sudhakar told reporters that Sriramulu got a “promotion” with the social welfare portfolio. “It’s not a demotion as is being made out,” he said. “There were issues with coordination at the ground level. While district health officers reported to the health minister, medical college directors reported to the medical education minister,” he pointed out and said both departments are seen as one in many Indian states.

Sriramulu did not answer questions on whether he was told about the change in portfolios before and why the backward classes welfare portfolio that was with him was taken back by Yediyurappa.

Sriramulu, the BJP’s warhorse and an influential ST (Valmiki) leader, was projected as the deputy chief ministerial face during the 2018 assembly polls, but that did not happen when the BJP came to power. His projection as the ‘future deputy CM’ helped consolidate ST votes.

Some in the party circles believe that as the social welfare minister, Sriramulu will be able to connect directly with the ST community, which can benefit the ruling BJP politically going forward.