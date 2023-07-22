Hariprasad’s veiled attack on Karnataka CM goes viral

A video clip of Congress MLC B K Hariprasad stating that he knows how to ‘make CMs and bring them down,’ has gone viral, leading to much political speculation.

Hariprasad is said to have made the statement at a convention of Billava, Namdhari, Dheevara and Idiga communities held in the city on Friday.

His statement is being seen as a veiled attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at a time when he is believed to be unhappy about being excluded from the Cabinet.

In the video, he is seen saying, “Whether or not I become a minister is a different issue. However, I have played a significant role in the appointment of chief ministers of five different states. I know how to make CMs. I also know how to bring them down...,” he said.

In the video clip, he is also seen saying, “People may say that even Siddaramaiah is from the Backward Class community and that everyone must stand together. In 2013, that is what we did. The one thing I asked of him was Rs 5 crore allocation for the Koti Chennaiah theme park in Karkala. Till now, the funds have never come. Siddaramaiah is not capable of helping me politically. To the contrary, I can help him,” he said.

He lamented that these communities were deprived of tickets in the 2023 Assembly polls in Mangaluru North, South and Kumta, with the party preferring to give tickets to leaders from minority communities. However, he was quick to tell his community members not to fight against minorities.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Hariprasad refused to revisit the issue but was assertive. “If I have said something, I stand by it,” he said.