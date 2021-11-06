Hasanamba festival concludes, temple closed for public

The doors of Hasanamba temple, in Hassan, are closed for the public, as the festival that commenced on October 28, concluded on Saturday (November 6).
The doors were closed in the presence of elected representatives and officers. It is opened for devotees once a year, during the Hasanamba festival. The doors were closed at 1.04 pm, after the conclusion of customary temple rituals.
Four lakh devotees are estimated to have visited the temple during the 10-day festival, between October 28 and November 6. Excise Minister K Gopalaiah and Deputy Commissioner R Girish were present.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes
Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?
Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks
Why humans are getting taller
In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India
'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC
To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores
Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing
UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction