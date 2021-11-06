Hasanamba festival concludes, temple closed for public

The doors of Hasanamba temple, in Hassan, are closed for the public, as the festival that commenced on October 28, concluded on Saturday (November 6).

The doors were closed in the presence of elected representatives and officers. It is opened for devotees once a year, during the Hasanamba festival. The doors were closed at 1.04 pm, after the conclusion of customary temple rituals.

Four lakh devotees are estimated to have visited the temple during the 10-day festival, between October 28 and November 6. Excise Minister K Gopalaiah and Deputy Commissioner R Girish were present.