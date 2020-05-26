Hassan sees 13 more COVID-19 cases, total breaches 100

Hassan sees 13 more COVID-19 cases, total breaches 100 mark

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj,
  May 26 2020
  • updated: May 26 2020, 14:50 ist

Hassan district crossed the 100 mark by registering 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (May 26). 

With this, the total number of cases has increased to 112. More cases are expected to be reported by evening bulletin as most of the people from Maharashtra are testing positive for COVID-19.

Out of 13 cases, eight are male and five are female. All have a travel history of Maharashtra, who had returned to Channarayapatna. 

Mandya district which confirmed two positive cases on Monday (May 25) had not reported any positive case on Tuesday. 

