Have done nothing wrong, I’m law-abiding, says Shivakumar on ED charge sheet

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he had not done anything wrong even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against him and others in a money laundering case.

“I know I haven't done anything wrong. Even the state and the country knows,” Shivakumar told reporters. He accused the BJP of “using all political weapons” against him.

“I'm yet to get a copy of the charge sheet. The charge sheet should have been filed within 60 days. They should’ve filed it earlier. But, they’ve done a big investigation for three years,” he said.

Maintaining that he has faith in the country’s law and judiciary, Shivakumar said authorities cannot “create” anything new to incriminate him. “The Income Tax Department has created many things against the law in spite of various Supreme Court judgements,” he charged.

In September-October 2019, Shivakumar spent 50 days in Tihar jail.

“We have to face everything and we will. We’re law-abiding citizens. We know the law has been taken for a ride and misused,” Shivakumar said.

“I’ve said earlier that this is politically-motivated. During Ahmed Patel’s election, my house was raided. Money belonging to my friends in their house was shown as mine. Let them do whatever they want. In politics, they won’t spare their own party people. Will they spare me,” he asked.

Going forward, Shivakumar said he is anticipating a notice. “Usually, an interim charge-sheet has to be filed within 60 days. I got bail before that. They tried to have the bail cancelled, but the Supreme Court did not agree,” he said.

He accused the BJP of targeting political opponents. “Whoever poses a political problem to them, they try to eliminate -- either make them surrender or finish them off,” he said. “I wish them all the best.”

Shivakumar is facing charges of money laundering plus disproportionate and benaami assets. Apart from having wealth worth over Rs 800 crore, he is accused of having 300 bank accounts. The Congress leader is facing charges of carrying out illegal transactions worth Rs 108 crore in his daughter’s name.

During his bail hearing, the ED had told the court that Shivakumar and his family members are accused of amassing wealth illegally with over 300 immovable assets and laundering money.