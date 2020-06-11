Have symptoms? Get checked right away: Minister

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday lamented that people with COVID-19 symptoms were checking into hospitals too late for them to be given effective treatment.

“Effective treatment is possible only if people get treatment at an early stage,” Sudhakar, who is in-charge of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, told reporters. “Elderly people with symptoms, and those showing signs of influenza-like illness should visit fever clinics immediately.”

Of the total 581 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bengaluru so far, 299 have been discharged, whereas 258 are active.

“So far, 50% of the cases in the city have recovered and 97% of the remaining cases are asymptomatic. Only 3% cases are undergoing special treatment,” Sudhakar said.

As many as 800 teams will be formed under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct a door-to-door survey, Sudhakar said, urging citizens to cooperate for the survey. The number of COVID-19 containment zones has increased to 113, but this was nothing to worry about, Sudhakar said.

“Earlier, the entire ward or a 1-km radius around the infected person’s house was considered as a containment zone. Now, the definition of containment zone has been revised, confining it to the house of an infected person,” Sudhakar explained. With non-COVID patients struggling to get treatment, Sudhakar said the government had decided to open up hospitals for them in a phased manner.

“Initially, Bowring Hospital will be opened for treatment of non-COVID patients,” he said.