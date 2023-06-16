Haven't hiked liquor price: Karnataka Minister

Excise Minister R B Timmapur clarified on Friday that the state government has not hiked prices of liquor. Speaking to reporters, Timmapur said there is no such proposal before the government. However, drinkers have complained that prices of liquor have gone up in retail stores.
General transfers till June 30
The state government on Friday extended the period of general transfers of its employees till June 30. The order was issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR). General transfers were to stop on June 15, which now stands extended up to June 30.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
When you show a spine
Is our furniture going pudgy?
Challenges of a greying population
A theory of justice
No use denying Dorsey’s revelations
Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'
Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5
The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie