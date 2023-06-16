Haven't hiked liquor price: Karnataka Minister

Speaking to reporters, Timmapur said there is no such proposal before the government.

  • Jun 16 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 02:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Excise Minister R B Timmapur clarified on Friday that the state government has not hiked prices of liquor. Speaking to reporters, Timmapur said there is no such proposal before the government. However, drinkers have complained that prices of liquor have gone up in retail stores. 

General transfers till June 30

The state government on Friday extended the period of general transfers of its employees till June 30. The order was issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR). General transfers were to stop on June 15, which now stands extended up to June 30. 

 

