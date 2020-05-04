Haveri dist reports its first Covid-19 case

DHNS
Haveri,
  May 04 2020
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:34 ist

The district reported its first Covid-19 case on Monday. A 32-year-old man from Savanur (Patient 639) has tested positive for the virus. 

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai told reporters, "Patient-639, along with his brother and nephew, had arrived in Shiggaon from Mumbai in a lorry on April 28. The following day, all three left to Savanur in an autorickshaw. After their neighbours complained to health authorities, their throat swab samples were sent to lab for examination on April 29. Reports of two others are awaited."

As many as 21 primary contacts of the trio have been placed under isolation at the district hospital while 14 of their secondary contacts are traced and put in home quarantine, the DC said.

