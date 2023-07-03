HC appoints district judge as Murugha Mutt administrator

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday appointed the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chitradurga, as the administrator of Murugharajendra Mutt, Chitradurga, and its educational institutions.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order as a temporary measure and directed the Principal District Judge to take charge on Tuesday morning.

On May 22, 2023, a single bench quashed the appointment of retired IAS officer P S Vastrad as the administrator of the Mutt. However, the court had allowed the administrator to continue for four weeks till an appropriate plan of action for the due administration and management of the affairs of the Mutt is taken. The time of six weeks ended on Sunday.

The division bench heard the appeals filed challenging the single bench order. The court issued notice and adjourned the hearing on the appeals until July 18.

“We further direct that till the appeal is heard and orders are passed by this court, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chitradurga, to hold the charge of administrator of Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and Mutt,” the bench said, adding that the Principal District and Sessions Judge shall not to take any policy decisions and shall manage the affairs relating to day to day activities.

The bench also said that in case the Principal District and Sessions Judge needs any assistance, either for human resources or any secretarial assistance, he may put forth a request through the deputy commissioner of Chitradurga.

The state government appointed the IAS officer as administrator on December 13, 2022, after the pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana was sent to judicial custody on September 1, 2022, on criminal cases under the Pocso Act.

While quashing the appointment of the administrator, the single bench said that despite confinement, the pontiff continues to be the Peethaadhipati of Mutt and what should happen in his absence is ordinarily be left to the devotees or the prominent members of the community concerned. The court had said that the failure of civil society cannot justify the interference of the government in the affairs of Mutt in the absence of legislative authorisation.