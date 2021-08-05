HC asks Karnataka govt to justify postponement of local body polls

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file an affidavit justifying the Cabinet decision to postpone all scheduled local body elections till December 31.

The Cabinet had taken the decision on May 17 to request the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone elections to zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats and other municipal bodies citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka observed that the decision was not binding on SEC to postpone the already overdue elections. “When people are allowed to visit religious places, how come they are not allowed to go to polling stations,” it asked.

It said the situation has improved since the Cabinet decision, adding that Assembly polls were conducted during the pandemic.

Senior advocate K N Phanindra, appearing for the SEC, said a decision will soon be taken on holding polls to city corporations of Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and municipal councils of Doddaballapur and Tarikere.

The hearing has been posted to August 13.

The high court had registered the suo moto petition after noticing that elections were not being held as per the mandate of Clause (3) of Article 243 (U) of the Constitution.