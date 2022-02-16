HC ban order does not apply to degree colleges: Bommai

Bommai was responding to a query by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 04:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

The interim order of the High Court restraining students from wearing religious clothing will not apply to degree colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a query by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly. Siddaramaiah sought clarification from Bommai on a statement made by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in Chamarajnagar on Tuesday. The minister had stated that the Hijab ban does not apply to degree colleges. 

Clarifying the same, Bommai said whatever Ashwath Narayan had said held true. "The High Court's interim order in this regard is also clear. The restriction applied only to educational institutions where there is a dress code. It does not apply to places without dress code. The minister's statement is correct," Bommai said. 

