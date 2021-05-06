HC directs Karnataka to publicise oxygen helpline numbers

The high court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that information about the oxygen helplines is available in each and every hospital in the state treating Covid-19 patients.

The court observed that there is no centralised data maintained in the oxygen management.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state government to ensure wide publicity to helpline numbers at the hospitals.

Read | Covid-19 red alert: ICUs are full in 7 Karnataka districts

“The Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners shall issue immediate directions to communicate the availability of helpline number for oxygen. We direct that this exercise shall be completed immediately as the state government can always send necessary details by email and by use of social media,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the state government submitted draft guidelines with protocol to be followed for oxygen management. The state government conceded that as of today there is no exhaustive written protocol for the benefit of district or taluk hospitals about oxygen management. The court also noted that there is no centralised data of location of bottling plants, the capacity of the bottling plants and the availability of oxygen in the bottling plants. The bench said even centralised data of the present requirement of various districts and taluk hospitals is not available. The bench asked the state to take immediate steps in this regard.

Read | The Tejasvi Surya Effect: Trauma, harassment and suspension

Advocate General Prabhulin K Navadagi stated that the state government has been allowed to lift 60 MT per day from units in Ballari. He said 40 MT will be lifted from Kalinga in Odisha. The central government has allotted a quota of 20 MT of oxygen which has been received from Bahrain and 20 MT from OIC.

In regard to setting up of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), the court was informed that by end of May the state will ensure production at 68 units will be made, including 28 units permitted by the central government. The AG submitted that each unit has the maximum production of 500 litres oxygen per minute, which will cater to 15-20 beds.