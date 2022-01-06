HC directs mental health authority to inspect rehab centres

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority to immediately inspect the government rehabilitation centre and beggars’ colony and take steps for providing medical treatment to the mentally ill inmates.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed this order on a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

The PIL was filed in 2010 on the allegation that there was gross negligence and official apathy in the Karnataka Rehabilitation Center. The bench observed that several directions have been issued for improving the living conditions of the inmates of the rehabilitation centers and destitute centers in the past decade.

The court perused the orders passed in the petition from time to time and noted that 30% of the inmates are mentally ill and no proper treatment is being given to them. The bench directed the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority to undertake inspection within one month and take appropriate steps.

"The purpose for which the writ petition was filed in 2010 has been fulfilled. The counsel for the petitioner admits that the reason for which the petition was filed no more exists. We are of the view that we cannot keep this petition alive for an indefinite period. The writ petition needs to be disposed of," the bench said. The court directed the counsel for the petitioner to communicate the order to the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority.

