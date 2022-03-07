HC disposes of PIL on lack of facilities at Bengaluru turf club

The Karnataka High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL on lack of facilities at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) after noting substantial compliance and assurance by the club that the remaining work would be completed within one-and-a-half years.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi noted that perusal of the latest inspection report dated February 19, 2022, indicates that the condition of the stables and tracks has been substantially improved and several other works have also been satisfactory.
