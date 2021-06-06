HC extends survey deadline to enroll students into schools

The High Court has extended the deadline till July 15 for conducting door-to-door survey, identification and registering of children for enrollment to schools. The direction was to the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to conduct the survey.

The court modified the April 15, 2021 cut-off date mentioned in the show-cause notice issued by the state government. The extension was granted in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

“In the prevailing situation of Covid-19 engulfing the entire globe and even the rural areas of the state where the direction in the show-cause notices is to comply, it will be impossible for the PDOs to do a door-to-door survey, identify and register children. Therefore, the only indulgence that can be shown in the case at hand is the postponement of the cut-off date that is indicated in the show cause notice by another three months from April 15, 2021,” Justice M Nagaprasanna stated in his order.

The petition was moved by the Karnataka Panchayat Development Officers’ Welfare Association. The PDOs were warned of strict action in case of non-compliance to the show-cause notices requiring them to ensure enrollment by April 15. The authorities had also quoted the directions issued by the High Court in a suo motu PIL regarding out-of-school children.

The court had directed the state government to ensure the enrollment of all children who are in the age group specified under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.