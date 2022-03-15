HC has upheld right of girls’ education, says HM Araga

HC has upheld right of girls’ education, says HM Araga Jnanendra

Jnanendra, who is in charge of the police force, said commissioners and superintendents have instructions to ensure not a single incident occurs

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 18:03 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Tuesday that the High Court has upheld “the right of girls to get education”. 

Speaking to reporters, Jnanendra termed the High Court order as “historic” and it has made everyone happy. 

“The High Court has ruled in favour of the government’s Act and directive to educational institutions. With this historic decision, the court has upheld the right of girls to get education,” Jnanendra said. 

He also appealed to students and citizens to maintain peace and calm. “Students should have a sense of fraternity in classrooms without mixing religion or communalism,” he said. 

Jnanendra, who is in charge of the police force, said commissioners and superintendents have instructions to ensure not a single incident occurs. “ We won’t allow the law-and-order situation to get disturbed,” he said. “People of Karnataka are peace-loving. I am confident that no untoward incident will take place.”

