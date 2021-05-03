HC issues fresh Covid-19 norms for courts in districts with more than 10k active cases

Fresh norms for courts in districts with over 10k cases

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday issued fresh guidelines on the functioning of courts in districts having more than 10,000 active Covid-19 cases. The entry of advocates, litigants, party in person, visitors and advocate-clerks has been prohibited from Monday to the court premises in five districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

The restrictions will be applicable to the court premises in Bengaluru Urban (City Civil Court, Small Causes Courts, CMM Courts and Family Courts) Mysuru,  Tumakuru, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural courts, located in the City Civil Court Complex. The notification comes following a direction by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, pursuant to a decision taken by the SOP committee.

As per the notification, cases of vacation court should be filed only through e-filing and the cases will be heard only through video conferencing. The restrictions include that all bail applications/petitions should be filed through e-filing only. Only in cases of remand where the accused has to be produced physically, the physical appearance of the advocate is permitted

