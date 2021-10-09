HC issues guidelines for recording statements of accused

The High Court of Karnataka has issued several key guidelines to be followed by the trial courts while recording statements of the accused under Section 313 of CrPC. Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar issued these guidelines while setting aside the statement recorded by a sessions court in a murder case.

The High Court said that the trial courts should not insist upon the accused to give answers in one word, either ‘true’ or ‘false’. The court said that Section 313 of CrPC embodies the fundamental principle of 'Audi Alteram Partem' and hence questions must be simple and specific to the evidence against the accused.

"Sometimes, a witness may give evidence as regards the collective overt act of two or more accused and in that event a single question may be framed, but each accused must be questioned individually, and their answers must be recorded separately. It is also possible that two or more witnesses may speak identically regarding the overt act of an accused. In that event, the substance of their evidence may be put in a single question," the court said.

In the guidelines issued by the court, the trial courts have been directed to pick only incriminatory evidence from oral and documentary evidence and the attention of each accused must be drawn to the evidence adverse or against him/her. In case, a witness has recorded evidence as regards the collective overt act of two or more accused, a single question may be framed. However, each accused must be questioned individually, the bench said.

The guidelines also stated that the attention of the accused must be drawn to the marked documents and material objects if they are incriminatory. The accused shall be questioned regarding mahazars or panchanamas only if they contain incriminatory evidence. The court added that the accused need not be questioned in regard to evidence given by the formal witnesses, unless anything incriminatory is found in such evidence.

The court has directed the Registrar General of the High Court to circulate the order to all the trial courts in the state and also directed the Karnataka Judicial Academy to prepare model questionnaires and circulate to the trial courts for their guidance.

In the matter at hand, two petitioners who are accused in a murder case had challenged the statement recorded by the trial judge in Mysuru. They contended that the trial judge insisted upon them to answer in a single word, either false or true to the lengthy questions posed by the court.

