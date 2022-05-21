HC modifies life sentence awarded to murder convict

The High Court of Karnataka has modified the life sentence awarded to murder convict to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs three lakh. The petitioner-husband, a software engineer, had challenged the trial court conviction for killing his wife by stabbing her 17 times. A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa held that the incident had occurred in a 'sudden spur of a moment.'

The convict and the deceased wife had a love marriage in 2008. The couple was earning well and they had a girl child in October 2009 and they even celebrated the birthday of their daughter in 2012. Incidentally, the murder had taken place on November 12, 2012, when the husband had come to Bengaluru from Delhi.

The prosecution case was that the husband used to demand the salary of his wife. This led to frequent quarrels between the couple and apparently they started living separately. The husband used to live in Delhi and the wife used to live with her parents in Bengaluru. According to the prosecution, the accused brought a knife from Delhi on the day of the murder and stabbed her 17 times in her house.

The trial court held that the prosecution had proved beyond all reasonable doubts that the death was a homicidal one amounting to murder. The trial court sentenced the husband to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The division bench of the High Court, citing the apex court order, noted that the mere number of wounds caused by the offender is not decisive. “Ultimately, in a sudden quarrel, a person in the heat of the moment picks up MO.5-knife and causes injuries, one of which proves fatal, he would be entitled to the benefit of this exception provided he has not acted cruelly. The number of wounds caused during the occurrence is not a decisive factor," the bench said.

The court directed that of the fine amount, Rs one lakh each be paid to the father and the mother of the deceased and the remaining Rs one lakh be kept in fixed deposit in any nationalised bank in the name of female child till she attains the age of majority.