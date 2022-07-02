HC notice to CBI over allegations of sexual, physical abuse of wife and child by sub-inspector

HC notice to CBI over sexual abuse allegations on cop

The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on Friday issued the notice to the Home Department and CBI after hearing the petition by a 36-year old Muslim woman against her second husband, a Hindu police sub-inspector currently serving in the office of a Superintendent of Police. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other authorities over allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse of a wife, her sister and a child by a serving police sub-inspector.

The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on Friday issued the notice to the Home Department and CBI after hearing the petition by a 36-year old Muslim woman against her second husband, a Hindu police sub-inspector currently serving in the office of a Superintendent of Police.

Notices were also ordered to be issued to the other respondents, Director General of Police, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, the inspector of the JC Nagar police station and the accused sub-inspector.

The woman and the sub-inspector met at a police station and later married after dissolving their first marriages.

The woman had two daughters from her first marriage and lived with the PSI since 2012 in various places where he was posted.

She has alleged that her husband sexually abused her minor second daughter from the first marriage. He also managed to entice her younger sister who also became pregnant with him.

The woman also endured abortion due to his continued beastly sexual perversions, the petition claimed. D

espite her complaint against her husband to the JC Nagar police, she was forced to withdraw her complaint. She, therefore, sought a CBI enquiry into her husband's crimes. 

