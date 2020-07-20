HC notice to Karnataka, Kerala over check post closure on border

The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered the issuance of notices to Karnataka and Kerala state governments on a PIL by villagers in Kasargod district seeking access to one km of road in Karnataka.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the notice on the PIL filed by Radhakrishna Nayak and others.

The petitioners are residents of Saya, Chavarkadu and Bagilapadavu villages in Manjeshwara taluk, Kerala. The villagers contended that they have to travel to Perla town in Kerala for ration, agricultural activities and medical facilities. The petition stated that the distance between Perla town and Saya, Charwakadu villages is around 15 km. In order to reach Perla, the villagers have to pass through Saradaka police check post at Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The petitioners claimed that due to the Covid-19, the police check post at Saradka has been closed. According to the petitioners, Enmakaje Panchayat has passed a resolution on June 10, 2020, to request the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district to open the check post. However, the check post is still closed, the petitioner contended.

“Government of Karnataka has allowed inter-state transportation after the lockdown is removed. The persons who are travelling from Mangaluru to Kasargod are permitted to travel. However, the Saradka check post is not opened for the public to reach either Perla or Bantwala,” the petition said.