HC notice to Siddaramaiah in election petition

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a petition election from the Varuna Legislative Assembly constituency.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav has now posted the matter to September 1, 2023.

The petition is filed by K M Shankar, a voter from the Varuna constituency who had served as a Gram Panchayat member from Someshwara in Koodanahalli.

According to the petitioner, Siddaramaiah has indulged in corrupt practices and his actions attract the provisions under section 123 of the Representation of People's Act.

Referring to the guarantee schemes(Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakthi), the petitioner contended that these schemes are in the nature of 'offers and promises’ by the candidate and by the Congress party. These promises amount to bribery and also undue influence under section 123(2), he contended.

