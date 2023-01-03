HC orders notice to govt on implementation of NeVA in Karnataka

The high court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government in a PIL petition seeking the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Legislative assets of the state. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, directed the state government to submit the response by the next date of hearing.

The petition was filed by Ramesh Babu, a former MLC and an advocate. According to the petitioner, the NeVA is a central government scheme with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and will be hosted in the National Cloud: Meghraj. It is an online application aspiring to make all legislatures digital with the help of information technology.

The petitioner said the central scheme envisages covering the state assemblies pan India with a total comprehensive outlay of Rs 673.84 crore while the state government is planning a state-level scheme covering only the Assembly and the Council with an outlay of Rs 254 crore.

The petition claimed that the state scheme was without any competitive bidding process and would be implemented by a private entity identified by Keonics.

The functioning of the central scheme is fundamentally strong with all necessary safeguards with regard to the implementation and functioning and storage of data. It will be fully in the control and operation of central agencies with the added benefit of cost savings and technical expertise for the implementation of the said scheme as a whole as opposed to the envisaged scheme of the Respondent State. The Respondent State seeks to implement E-Gov mechanism at the hands of a private entity identified by the state agency Keonics at a spiralling cost of Rs 254 crore, the petition said.

The petitioner claims to have addressed a letter to the Assembly Speaker on May 5, 2022, highlighting the benefits of the central government scheme and the burden on the state exchequer by going ahead with the state's own scheme. The petitioner stated that the state’s decision to forego the central subsidy of 60% would cast a burden on the state exchequer.