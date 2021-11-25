HC permits law varsity to conduct intermediate semester exams

HC permits law varsity to conduct semester exams

However, the results shall be subject to further orders

Ambarish B
Ambarish B
  Nov 25 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 06:44 ist

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday permitted the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to conduct the intermediate semester examinations.

The university had preferred an appeal challenging the November 12, 2021 order of the single judge staying the KSLU circular mandating examinations scheduled to commence from November 15.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum admitted the appeal and ordered notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the students, who are the petitioners before the single judge. The bench observed that the matter requires
consideration.

“Prima facie, we find that the students of the colleges governed by the appellant university (KSLU) are all together on a different footing than the students of the colleges governed by the other state universities. The discrimination can be only among the equals. We also find some force in the argument that Sections 9 and 10 of the Karnataka Law University Act, 2009 would not have any application in the present controversy as it would be within the powers of the appellant University to conduct the annual examinations,” the bench said. The court permitted the KSLU to hold the examinations. However, the results shall be subject to further orders, the bench said.

