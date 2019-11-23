HC raps law minister again over adjournment comment

The Karnataka High Court on Friday slammed Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy again for his recent comment on the efficiency of judges and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the state government over the delay in filing objections in a case.

A division bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and B A Patil was hearing an interim appeal filed by the developers seeking clarification on the construction of quarters for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Ejipura.

During the hearing, advocate for the government sought time to file an objection on the interim application.

The bench observed, “The minister had commented on the repeated adjournment of the court proceedings in a public function. But here, the government seeks more time over and again to file objections or participate in the court proceedings. The judges are aware of their duties and they are not the reason for adjournments of court proceedings.”

The bench also said the officials should learn the lesson for their mistakes and imposed Rs 10,000 of penalty for the delay. The amount will be remitted to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, it said.

On Wednesday, Justice B Veerappa slammed the minister for his comment on repeated adjournments during a hearing of a case.