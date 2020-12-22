HC seeks details of Covid-19 tests conducted on flyers from UK

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the state government to place on record the details of passengers who arrived in Karnataka from the United Kingdom from December 7 onwards.

The court has also asked the state government to submit the number of RTPCR tests conducted on the said passengers in view of the new variant of virus.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar was hearing PILs filed on issues related Covid-19. The bench passed the direction after one of the counsels G R Mohan expressed concern about people arriving in the state from the UK through two International airports. He said that in his original petition he had expressed concern that the authorities will have to be cautious while dealing with such viruses.

“The government has closed most of the Covid-19 centres now. The government should not deal with the variant virus the way it did with the Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government submitted that both the international airports, Bengaluru and Mangaluru had been directed to provide the details of the flyers.

Additional Government Advocate Vikram Huilgol informed the court about a government order in this regard issued on December 21, 2021. The order directed the airports to submit all the details of the passengers who arrived from the UK from December 7, 2020. He said all measures will be taken to trace the flyers and to subject them to quarantine and RT PCR tests.