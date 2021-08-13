HC seeks details of funds allocated to caste-based bodies

The High Court on Friday directed the state government to provide the details of funds disbursed to Lingayat, Maratha, Brahmin, Aryavysya and other development Boards/Corporations, the establishment of which is under challenge.

The bench also asked the state government to furnish details of the amount already spent by such corporations.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, has reserved its orders after the completion of hearing. On Friday, the bench pointed out that the amount disbursed as well as the amount spent by the Boards/Corporations has not been furnished.

Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation, Bengaluru-based advocate S Basavaraj and many others have challenged the establishment of these boards/corporations. According to the petitions, the castes/communities for whose benefit these entities have been established have already been declared as socially and educationally forward castes by several constitutionally established commissions.

According to the government, the boards or corporations are intended to cater to the community that falls in the SC/ ST/OBC or Economically Weaker Section (EWS). These boards and corporations were set up keeping in mind various factors like social status, education levels, cultural and economic background, the state said.