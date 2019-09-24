HC seeks report on facilities in prisons

The High Court has sought a detailed report from the state government on facilities provided in the taluk, district and central prisons in the state, by November 22.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a suo-motu petition on Tuesday, on unnatural deaths in the prisons, as directed by the Supreme Court in 2017. The bench has directed the government to furnish details on the capacity of the prisons, occupancy, medical facilities, availability of psychiatrists, number of staff in the prison and the compensation for deceased prisoners.

The bench also directed the state legal services authority to visit the Bengaluru central jail, Kolar, Gadag and Yadgir district prisons and submit a status report on the prisons.