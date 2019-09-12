HC seeks report on losses due to bandhs

The High Court said on Thursday that a retired judge of the High Court shall be appointed as ‘claim commissioner’ for the recovery of losses incurred during bandhs and protests.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz was hearing a PIL filed by the Rajajinagar-based Shraddha Poshakara Sangha and others.

The bench observed that the claim commissioner shall recover all the losses to the state exchequer during the bandhs. The losses shall be recovered from the person or organisation that calls for the bandh.

During the hearing of the PIL, a reference was also made to Wednesday’s protest rally by the supporters of former minister D K Shivakumar. The government advocate informed the court that the protest was peaceful. “The government is assessing the losses incurred by the state during these bandhs and protests since 2018 and a detailed report will be submitted to the court soon,” the advocate told the court.

Advocate N P Amrutesh, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, said for the last 10 days, protests have paralysed normal life and business in Ramanagara, Kanakapura and areas along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Besides, a few of the KSRTC buses were also burnt during the protests.

“The loss incurred by the KSRTC itself was more than Rs 1.5 crore. The police, rather than booking political leaders behind the protests, have registered cases against innocent people,” the petitioners argued.

The bench directed the government to submit a detailed report on the losses due to the recent protests, before posting the matter for hearing on September 16.