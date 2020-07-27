HC seeks report on netas, celebrities violating social distancing rule

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit enquiry reports on alleged violation of social distancing norms during Covid-19 pandemic. The bench came down heavily on the government for allowing politicians and celebrities at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Shankar Magadum was hearing a PIL filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation about non-implementation of the order passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30, 2020.

On allegations of violation of norms at Chamundi Hills, the state submitted that it was customary practice that a few celebrities and elected members are part of the rituals. "On one such occasion Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje visited the temple. Similarly, actor Darshan also was allowed to the temple as per the request of temple administration. No violations have been reported during their visits," the state submitted.

"Who decided that only select people could enter the temple," the court orally asked the government. "We direct the state government to submit the enquiry report of the officers who enquired into these alleged incidents. Place on record as to who granted permission for individuals to visit the temple on Chamundi Hills. Necessary documents shall be placed on record," the bench said.

Earlier, the state government submitted that necessary action has been initiated by the authorities concerned in case of violations. According to the statement, there was no violation of norms at the ground-breaking ceremony for installation of 108-foot tall statue of Kempegowda. It said the engagement of Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter was a family function and only a few invitees attended.

It further stated that action has been initiated by registering FIRs in connection with the bicycle rally taken out by Congress leaders.