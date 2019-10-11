HD Deve Gowda slams Karnataka govt for 'misusing' power

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday slammed Union government and accused the party leaders of misusing Income Tax department to finish opposition leaders. "The BJP government is misusing IT, CBI and ED", he alleged.

Speaking to media, here, Deve Gowda came in support of former deputy chief minister, also Congress leader G Parameshwara and said, the IT raid against Parameshwara is politically motivated. "No one is perfect in politics. Whether BJP leaders are honest? BJP is misusing IT to control opposition parties," Deve Gowda alleged.

Deve Gowda said, the Rs 6,000 crore, which was seized from Parameshwara by the IT officials, was earned by Parameshwara’s father Gangadharappa. Parameshwara has been running engineering and medical colleges, established by his father. The education institutions have collected money from a few students. Meanwhile, the seats were issued for Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, he said.

Deve Gowda said media has strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and social media is with Modi. BJP has utilised the opportunity. Modi is creating problems for the country, Deve Gowda alleged.

When asked about the restrictions on media covering the winter session of the assembly, Deve Gowda said, it is not a good development and “I have written to Speaker in this regard,” Deve Gowda said.