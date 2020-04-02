HD Deve Gowda throws his weight behind Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has thrown his weight behind Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by expressing anguish on restrictions imposed by Karnataka at the border between the two states.

Gowda, the JD(S) national president, promised to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Vijayan, Gowda stated that "the inhuman and inappropriate action on the part of the authorities of Karnataka state to block the interstate highway between Mangaluru and Kasargod" had brought him "pain and anguish".

Gowda had, on March 31, written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking relaxation of the border restrictions on "humanitarian" grounds. Before writing to Yediyurappa, Gowda had received a letter from Kerala Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty, a JD(S) legislator from Chittur. The JD(S) is a coalition partner in Kerala.

The authorities of the Karnataka government appear to be adamant despite the assurance given before the High Court, Gowda stated in the letter to Vijayan, adding that he condemned the attitude of the BJP government in Karnataka.

He would take up the issue with the PM who, Gowda said, had assured supply of essential commodities while imposing the lockdown.