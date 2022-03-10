HD Kumaraswamy demands probe into Eagleton land row

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded Thursday an inquiry into the government’s handling of the land dispute related to the Eagleton Resort, riling the Congress as the JD(S) leader pointed to decisions made under the grand old party’s tenure.

The issue pertains to Rs 982 crore fixed as the amount payable by Chamundeshwari Buildtech Pvt Ltd, the promoter of the resort situated in Bidadi. This amount was fixed to allow the resort to keep 77.19 acres of government land allegedly encroached. In August 2021, the High Court had upheld the government's decision to fix this amount.

Kumaraswamy alluded that there was corruption under Congress's tenure when this decision was made. He claimed that the Rs 982 Crore was a baseless number fixed only with ulterior motives of harassing the resort management.

At least three deputy commissioners had fixed different amounts over a period of time, Kumaraswamy said. "In 2011, the value was fixed at Rs 3.74 crore. Over time, this figure changed to Rs 982 Crore," he said. He further said various cabinet sub-committees had taken different decisions on the issue, inflating the amount payable by the resort.

"While the Congress is today blaming the BJP for running a 'commission government', Congress leaders must reveal how much commission they took for this," he said, demanding a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge.

"The government had sanctioned the land in the 1990s to promote tourism. If this is how people are harassed, how can you expect investments to come," he asked.

Kumaraswamy's statements led to a war of words with Congress as the BJP looked on.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked why Kumaraswamy did not act when he was CM, especially since he represents Ramanagara. "Just because it is an election year, you are raising it now," he said. "Eagleton encroached government land. That's why the decision was taken. They built villas and sold government land."

While Kumaraswamy claimed that "an influential politician from Ramanagara" was behind fixing Rs 982 crore as the amount payable by the resort, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal goaded the JD(S) leader to reveal the name. "We need to know who this leader is. If such a leader who is nursing chief ministerial hopes by sidelining Siddaramaiah, Karnataka will be in jeopardy," he said.

Accusing each other of vested interests, both Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inquire into the incident to bring out the "truth".

Bommai said the matter is in court and hence the government needed to consult legal experts. "We do not know if there is scope for the government to intervene. I have to study the whole thing. Ultimately, the matter will be in the scrutiny of the Court," he said.

