HD Kumaraswamy to leave for US on private visit

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to leave for the US on Friday evening on a private visit. He is scheduled to return back on July 6

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s office, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for constructing Sri Kala Bhairaveshwara temple at New Jersey on June 30. The temple is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Besides, the Chief Minister will take part in a three-day convention organised by Vokkaliga Parishat of America at New Jersey from July 4. The Adichunchanagiri Matt seer Sri Nirmalananda Swami and other prominent personalities of the Vokkaliga community are participating in the event.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Bengaluru on July 6, the sources said.

Speaking to media, Kumaraswamy said it was a private visit. The seer of Adi Chunchanagiri Matt had requested to participate in the function.