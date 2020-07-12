HDK attacks govt over tests, wants results in a day

Raising concerns on an increase in 'invalid tests', former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged the government to ensure Covid-19 test results of patients are out within a day.

He also pulled up the government for increasing the allocation for development works at the Tirupati temple from Rs 26 crore to Rs 200 crore, especially when the state was battling the pandemic.

In a video message, the JD(S) leader said that test results of several patients were not being revealed even a week or 10 days after the swab samples were collected. "This will result in invalid tests. According to the information I have, such invalid tests are in large numbers," he said.

The government has said that one lakh testing kits were purchased. "Now, the state should ensure that patients who get tested in the morning will have their results known by evening. Such an arrangement will ensure that even asymptomatic patients do not go around and spread the disease," Kumaraswamy said.

He also pulled up the government for allocating Rs 200 crore for constructing amenities for devotees from Karnataka near Tirupati Tirumala temple. "The cost of the project was Rs 26 crore when I was CM, which has now increased to Rs 200 crore within a year in Yediyurappa government. Let us support the government to tackle Covid, but not for such loot during the pandemic. The government should stop the project immediately," he said.

Pointing out that the government was paying Rs 200 crore to Tirupathi Tirumala Daivasthanams for the construction, he said that 5% of the amount is paid to a private agency for the design. "Is the Public Works Department incapable to take up the project? Is there is no one in the department to design? What was the necessity for the project during the Covid crisis?" he said.

Lockdown in Ramangar

H D Kumaraswamy urged the government to lockdown Ramanagar district, along with Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14.

Kumaraswamy, who represents Channapatna constituency in Ramanagar district, spoke to Revenue minister R Ashoka and officials from the district. "Ramanagar has a higher case load than Bengaluru Urban district," he noted, adding that it was essential to lockdown Ramanagar.