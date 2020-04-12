HDK demands rent rebate scheme

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:41 ist

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded a rent rebate scheme by the Central government for tenants during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Many countries have already announced rent rebate scheme for tenants during Covid-19 emergency. It is surprising that the Indian government has not announced any such relief even to residential tenants. I urge the PM to immediately come to the rescue of everyone living in rented housing," he said in a tweet.

The former chief minister said a large proportion of workforce and students in metro cities were living in either hostels or rented accommodations. With all economic activities coming to a grinding halt, they were facing difficulties in paying rent as usual.

"The PM must announce rent rebate scheme. If the landlords insist on rent, the tenants cannot even go searching for new accommodation due to the emergency. Hence, the government intervention is essential. The PM must announce a comprehensive national rent rebate scheme for Covid-19 emergency," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Covid-19 emergency
