HDK offers to trade second preference votes with Cong, to defeat BJP

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy offered to trade the second preference votes with the Congress, to defeat the third candidate of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls, scheduled for June 10.

Kumaraswamy said, the first agenda of the JD(S) is to defeat the BJP and if the Congress too has the same agenda, the MLAs of the latter should cast their second preference votes in favour of JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said, similarly the JD(S) MLAs will cast their second preference votes in favour of Congress’ second candidate Mansoor Ali Khan.

“AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me on June 2 and sought our support in favour of Khan. I told him that Congress can spare only 25 first preference votes for Khan. Thus, he will be eliminated in the first round itself. Only BJP candidate Lehar Singh Siroya and JD(S) candidate Reddy will make it to the second round of counting, as they are supposed to get 32 votes each,” he said.

“I called Surjewala on Monday and conveyed to him that if we cast our second preference votes mutually, we can defeat the BJP. The talks are still on, as Surjewala assured that he will send a message,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Earlier, my father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has spoken to AICC president Sonia Gandhi. I too spoke to KPCC president D K Shivakumar over the phone, when Reddy met him. Now, we have crossed the situation, where we cannot withdraw our candidates. But, we can defeat the third candidate of the BJP, if Congress is also committed on the issue,” he said.