HDK releases video on M'luru firing, says cops at fault

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy released video footage on Friday with which he claimed that it was the police who incited violence in Mangaluru last month, leading to firing that killed two persons.

The ruling BJP reacted strongly to Kumaraswamy, accusing him of “derailing” the ongoing probe into the police firing.

“The video clearly shows that it was policemen who incited the violence,” Kumaraswamy said after releasing a CD containing footage of alleged police atrocities.

One of the clips shows a police personnel asking another to hit on the private parts of a protester, according to Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy questioned why the police were hesitant to release CCTV footage of the location where the protest took place. “The Commissioner has claimed that policemen were attacked and injured during the protests. Where are these policemen? There were protests in all the districts of the state. How come only the one in Mangaluru turned violent?” he sought to know.

BJP’s Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje lashed out at Kumaraswamy, alleging that the video released by him cast the police in poor light. She accused Kumaraswamy of having “ulterior motives to derail the ongoing probe.”

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan asked Kumaraswamy to handover the footage to the investigators.