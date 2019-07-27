HDK should have quit after LS poll defeat: Datta

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta said on Saturday the party would have become strong morally if H D Kumaraswamy had stepped down as chief minister after the humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said, "I had suggested Kumaraswamy to take such a step." The fate of Yediyurappa will be no different.

The journey of the Yediyurappa-led government would not be smooth even if it passed the floor test on July 29, he felt.

Datta said all parties ignored internal democracy and loyalty to ideals while fielding candidates for the polls.