HDK squandering taxpayers' money on village stay: BSY

The state BJP on Monday accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of squandering taxpayers’ money on “village stay drama” which was aimed at diverting people’s attention from the intensified squabbling between the coalition partners, the Congress and the JD(S).

BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, who released a booklet on Grama Vastavyas (village stay) done by Kumaraswamy in the past, charged that the latter spent Rs 1.22 crore on organising Grama Vastavya at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district last week.

“Kumaraswamy has continued his lavish lifestyle even in Grama Vastavya. He (Kumaraswamy) should be ashamed of himself,” he stated.

The village stay programme is just a show off. The chief minister is only trying to divert people’s attention.

“His spending of crores of rupees on village stay drama has not surprised me. What more can be expected from a person who runs the administration from a star hotel?” he said.

Yeddyurappa said Kumarawamy had stayed in 42 villages in 2006 when he was heading JD(S)-BJP coalition government.

There has been no change either in the financial condition of people or basic amenities in those villages even after 13 years.

The BJP has compiled this information by visiting those villages. This shows that the chief minister’s s village stay is a farce, he said.

The BJP leader posed

10 questions on the administrative failures and predicted that the coalition

government will collapse soon due to squabbling between the Congress and the JD(S).

Yeddyurappa claimed he was not dreaming of becoming the chief minister again. He said it while reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s comment that Yeddyurappa’s dream of becoming the chief minister again will never come true.