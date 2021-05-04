HDK writes to PM Modi over oxygen shortage in Karnataka

HDK writes to PM Modi over oxygen shortage in Karnataka

In a letter, the JD(S) leader noted the 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar and four deaths in Kalaburagi due to oxygen shortage were 'avoidable'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:38 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention in ensuring sufficient oxygen supply to Karnataka and warned that "a great tragedy" would unfold if oxygen shortage persisted in the state.

In a letter, the JD(S) leader noted the 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar and four deaths in Kalaburagi due to oxygen shortage were "avoidable".

Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals

"The inputs that I have been personally receiving from people across the state, and more specifically from districts like Tumakuru, Belagavi, Dharwad and Hassan, are alarming and indicative of a crisis that is fast expanding. If the state administration does not act briskly, and if it is not ably supported by the centre, then my sense is that a greater tragedy is likely to unfold," he said in the letter.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
H D Kumaraswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 