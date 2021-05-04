HDK writes to PM Modi over oxygen shortage in Karnataka

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention in ensuring sufficient oxygen supply to Karnataka and warned that "a great tragedy" would unfold if oxygen shortage persisted in the state.

In a letter, the JD(S) leader noted the 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar and four deaths in Kalaburagi due to oxygen shortage were "avoidable".

Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals

"The inputs that I have been personally receiving from people across the state, and more specifically from districts like Tumakuru, Belagavi, Dharwad and Hassan, are alarming and indicative of a crisis that is fast expanding. If the state administration does not act briskly, and if it is not ably supported by the centre, then my sense is that a greater tragedy is likely to unfold," he said in the letter.