Head constable under treatment for COVID-19 passes away

Chaitanya Swamy
Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:09 ist

A 56-year-old head constable who was attached with the Kalasipalya police station passed away on Saturday (June 20) morning.

The deceased was tested positive two days back and was admitted in the COVID ward in Victoria Hospital. He passed away while undergoing treatment.

According to Kalasipalya police, the head constable was among nine others who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. A woman constable first tested positive and later eight other policemen in her contact were subjected for COVID-19 test and their reports came positive.

The station has been sealed down from Friday and only two to four staff have been deployed to attend the emergency cases.

The deceased head constable did patrolling duty on a Cheetah bike and was staying in Cottonpet along with his family members.

His primary and secondary contacts have been collected and they are already under quarantine.

The death of the head constable is the second case in the police department and it has created fear among other policemen. Last week, an Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) from VV Puram traffic police station who had suffered cardiac arrest tested COVID positive and had passed away while undergoing treatment.

Another ASI tests positive
An ASI attached with the Wilson Garden traffic police station has tested positive on Saturday. He was rushed to the COVID ward. The BBMP officials have begun the process of fumigating the station premises and its surroundings.
His primary and secondary contacts are being collected. 

