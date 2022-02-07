Headscarf row: Udupi MLA seeks probe against students

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has sought a police investigation to ascertain the ‘conspiracy’ behind the protest by six students of government women’s PU College, Udupi, who were barred from attending classes for wearing hijab since the last week of December.

Speaking to DH, Bhat said that he had requested an enquiry from police officials. “I have shared some details with the police. According to the information we have, the girls of the college are not protesting on their own volition,” he

said.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the protest. “I have requested police to investigate where the girls were trained (for the protest), whether they were any forces behind it and the people they are in touch with etc,” he said.

On whether their parents will also be probed, the MLA said that he was not sure. “Police are investigating it and they will do their job. I have just shared information,” he said, adding that a police enquiry would bring out the truth about the incident.

When contacted, N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police, Udupi district said that he was not aware of any complaint seeking a probe against the students.

It can be recalled that six students of the college are protesting for over a month demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab and attend classes. The protest snowballed into a controversy after students from other colleges in Udupi district wore saffron shawls and demanded that hijab be not allowed inside campuses.

Home minister sees conspiracy

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has suspected that some organisations or people are behind the hijab row in schools and colleges across the state, reports DHNS from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district.

“I have directed police to discover who is behind this development,” he told reporters here.

He said Muslim students were attending classes without wearing hijab earlier. But all of a sudden, they are demanding the government to permit them to attend classes wearing hijabs. Besides, they are threatening that they will quit their studies if not permitted. It seems there is someone behind this development, he suspected.

Jnanendra said, “The students are saying that this is my religion and permit us to wear this in classrooms. But the government can’t allow for it.”

The minister said wearing a uniform has been made mandatory in schools and colleges. All students must follow it. Saffron shawl and hijab are banned in classrooms. The police have been directed to provide protection to all schools and colleges, he said.