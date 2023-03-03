Health dept steps up anti-rabies reporting & treatment

Health dept steps up anti-rabies reporting and treatment

As per a circular issued on January 2 as well as recent operational guidelines, all district hospitals are now required to provide anti-rabies treatment

Muthi--ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Muthi--ur-Rahman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:35 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

After Karnataka declared rabies a notifiable disease in December, the Health Department has been trying to ensure government medical officers' compliance with the National Rabies Control Programme guidelines. 

As per a circular issued on January 2 as well as recent operational guidelines, all district hospitals are now required to provide anti-rabies treatment. They should have an isolation bed with specified facilities like dark rooms to treat suspected cases. Whereas, earlier rabies cases were managed only at specialised facilities like Epidemic Disease Hospitals. 

While all primary health centres are required to have the antirabies vaccine, the community health centres, taluk and district hospitals should have rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) for severe bites. 

The January 2 circular also specifies how exactly and where medical officers should report suspected and confirmed rabies cases. Reporting is mandatory for notifiable diseases. "Many districts were reporting only suspected cases, hence the circular mandates reporting confirmed cases also," said a department official. 

The official said that the department was also considering issuing a circular to make a follow-up of vaccination mandatory for health centres. "In many districts, the dog bite victim is not completing the full course of vaccination, so the idea is to make the health centres responsible for follow-up," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
rabies

What's Brewing

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 